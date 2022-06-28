Police: Clarion Man Throws Picture Frame at Woman, Injures Her During Domestic Dispute

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is facing assault charges for reportedly throwing a picture frame at a woman and injuring her during a domestic dispute.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 43-year-old Terrance Lamont Gerard on Monday, June 20.

According to a criminal complaint, a known female victim called police on Friday, June 17, around 5:19 p.m. to report that her boyfriend–Terrence Gerard–had “beat (her) up” and “threw a picture frame” at her at an apartment on Fraternity Drive, in Clarion.

When the call was dispatched, a trooper was on South Fifth Avenue and observed Gerard walking on the sidewalk, the complaint notes.

The trooper stopped and interviewed Gerard, who stated he and the victim were “just in an argument and they both threw items at each other, and he left,” the complaint states.

Gerard was advised to head back to his residence, as another trooper would be with him shortly.

Police then interviewed the victim at her residence and observed bleeding and fresh wounds to the victim’s rear bicep region, according to the complaint.

The victim related the wounds were from a picture frame thrown by Gerard, that hit her, the complaint notes.

Gerard was arraigned at 9:55 a.m. on Monday, June 20, in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $500.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 5, at 1:45 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn presiding.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.