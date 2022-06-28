Russell L. Rinker, 90, of Victory Heights, passed away Saturday night, June 25, 2022 at Shippenville Healthcare following a lengthy illness.

He was born in Knox on March 24, 1932, to the late Arlington and Grace (Robinson) Rinker.

Russ grew up in Lamartine and attended Salem Township and Knox area schools.

He served in the U.S. Army with the 82nd Airborne Division as an airplane mechanic, stationed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

He later earned his G.E.D. when he was in his 60s.

Mr. Rinker worked in retail sales most of his life, and also painted cars in his garage as a side job.

He may have sold you shoes at Browns Boot Shop or Neal’s Shoe Store in Franklin; or clothing at Printz; or furniture at Day’s Home Furniture & Appliances.

Always joking, he was known to walk up beside family or friends, and with a smile, tap their arm and ask them if they wanted to fight. Or he might tell a goofy ‘dad joke’. He held on to his humor as long as he could.

He enjoyed riding his four-wheeler to the cabin, and going deer hunting at his “Hilton” hunting shanty.

Russ also enjoyed a beer or two at his monthly steak club with his son, Dan.

Russ was a breast cancer survivor.

He was a member of the Franklin Kiwanis Club and the Victory Heights Community League, where he has served as past president; as well as the American Legion in Lamartine.

He enjoyed playing cards at the Senior Center in the Seneca Fire Hall.

Russ looked forward to the annual Rinker family reunions.

He was known to share his stories of the family relatives from the hills of West Virginia, and of the time he spent in the Army.

Left to remember him are his son, Daniel Rinker and his wife Sharyn of Victory Heights; his daughter, DiAnne Wessell and her husband Joseph of Victory Heights; his grandson, Rob Rinker and wife Diane of Clarion; his granddaughter, Mande Edwards of Victory Heights; his great-grandsons, Ryan and Riley Rinker of Clarion, and Cole Edwards of Rockland and Victory Heights; his sister, Lois Kellogg of Knox; and many nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives, Ruth (Smith) Rinker and Ann (Koch) Rinker; two infant sons; a sister, Dorothy Lewis; and two brothers, Floyd and Dale Rinker.

Visitation will be held Wednesday (June 29) from 1 – 3 and 5 – 7 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, where a funeral service will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m., officiated by Rev. Jeff Bobin, pastor of Heckathorn United Methodist Church.

Military funeral honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Private interment will be made in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to Russ’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com

