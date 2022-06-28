SPONSORED: Cooper Tires Summer Rebates Continue Through July 5 at Kerle Tire Company
Tuesday, June 28, 2022 @ 12:06 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Need new tires? Stop at Kerle Tire Company and ask about their select Cooper Tires Summer Rebates of up to $70.00!
(Photos by Dave Cyphert/ProPoint Media Photography.)
The following Cooper Tires rebates are available now through Tuesday, July 5.
Rebate Details:
$70 Rebate on Discoverer SRX, Zeon RS3-G1
$60 Rebate on CS5 Ultra Touring
$40 Rebate on Endeavor Plus
Kerle Tire Company: your one-stop, on-the-spot tire headquarters for a complete line of quality tires!
Kerle Tire Company is located at 1283 Mays Road, Clarion, Pa.
Visit Kerle Tire Company’s website here to see their full line of tires or call 814-226-6657 for more information.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.