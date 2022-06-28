 

Terry “Ted” Knight

Tuesday, June 28, 2022 @ 05:06 AM

Posted by Katie Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-1PleoRvxKlCBTerry “Ted” Knight, 72, of Knox, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at his home following an extended illness.

Born December, 8, 1951, in Beaver Township, Ted was the son of the late Henry and Pearl Knight.

Ted graduated from Keystone High School.

He worked at Zacherl’s Farm Market, Bill’s Service, and several saw mills around the area.

On July 22, 1989, Ted married Pam Krieble who survives.

Ted enjoyed old cars and going to car shows, attending and helping at auctions, and loved spending time with his family and friends.

Ted is survived by his wife Pam; step son Dennie Wolfe (Shelly) of Callensburg; several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; two sisters, Bonnie Benninger and Connie Ruth both of Knox; two sisters in law, Vickie Best of East Brady and Rhonda Kriebel (Ed Greenwalt) of Rimersburg; two brothers in law, Jeffery Krieble (Nancy) of Rimersburg and Ronald Kriebel (Robin) of Butler; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents Ted was preceded in death by two brothers, Chester Knight and Thomas Knight, a sister Carolyn Knight, his father and mother in law, Ronald and Beatrice Kriebel, two brothers in law, Terry Ruth and Thomas Best and two nieces, Staci Fyock and Ashley Kriebel.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm on Wednesday, June 29, and 10 to 11 am Thursday, June 30 at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home Inc., 504 East Penn St., Knox.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 am Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Ron Hunsberger of St. Marks Church officiating.

Interment will follow at the Knox Union Cemetery.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our web site at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com


