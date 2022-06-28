 

Timothy Joel Sheatz

Tuesday, June 28, 2022 @ 06:06 AM

Posted by Katie Bauer

Timothy Joel Sheatz, 59, of Nineveh passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born April 22, 1963, in Clarion, Tim was the son of Harry and Helen Sheatz.

Tim is survived by his mother, Helen Sheatz and her husband, Robert Hartzell of Nineveh; a grandson, Jeremiah Sheatz II of Polk; and three brothers Jody Sheatz, Scott Sheatz, and Chris Sheatz, all of Knox.

Tim was preceded in death by his father Harry Sheatz, his son Jeremiah Sheatz, and his daughter Rainey Sheatz.

A private burial service was held at the Starr Cemetery in Nineveh.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.


