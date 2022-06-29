The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Calm wind.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Calm wind.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

