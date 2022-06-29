Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Radish Dip

Save this zesty recipe for when your radishes are ready to pull from the garden!

Ingredients

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup butter, softened



1 cup finely chopped radishes1/2 cup finely chopped onion2 teaspoons dried parsley flakes1/2 teaspoon seasoned saltAssorted fresh vegetables or crackers

Directions

-In a small bowl, beat cream cheese and butter until smooth; stir in radishes, onion, parsley, and seasoned salt. Chill for at least 1 hour. Serve with vegetables or crackers.

