Clarion Swimming & Diving Honored by CSCAA As Scholar All-America Teams

CLARION, Pa. – The College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) announced their list of Scholar All-America teams this week, with both the Clarion men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams earning Scholar All-America honors for Spring 2022.

Teams were selected on the basis of their Spring 2022 grade point averages (GPA) and represent 17,845 student-athletes nationally.

The Golden Eagle women’s swimming & diving team finished the spring semester with a cumulative 3.47 GPA. The men’s swimming & diving team recorded a 3.02 GPA.

This represents just another academic achievement for the Golden Eagle swimming & diving programs this year. Earlier this spring, Connor Cary earned CoSIDA Academic All-District honors, making him the first Golden Eagle men’s swimmer and/or diver to earn the award since Nathan Porter in 2018. He is one of four total Clarion student-athletes to earn Academic All-District honors in the 2021-22 school year.

