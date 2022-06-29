Clarion University Grad, 20 Other Members of the Pennsylvania State Police Promoted

​HARRISBURG, Pa. ­– 21 members of the Pennsylvania State Police were promoted to Major, Captain, and Lieutenant and were recognized at a promotion ceremony on June 21, 2022.

Kreg S. Rodrigues Promoted To Major

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick has promoted Kreg S. Rodrigues to major and assigned him as director of the Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations.

Major Rodrigues most recently served in his previous rank as the director of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Drug Law Enforcement Division.

Rodrigues, a native of Palmerton, Carbon County, enlisted in the state police in 1993. Upon graduation from the academy, he was assigned to Troop P and served at the Towanda and Wyoming stations.

Additionally, he served at Troop N, Hazleton and Lehighton; the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division; Troop K, Philadelphia and Skippack; and Troop M, Bethlehem.

Major Rodrigues was promoted to corporal in 2011, sergeant in 2013, lieutenant in 2016, and captain in 2019.

Mark J. Shaver Promoted To Major

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick has promoted Mark J. Shaver to major and assigned him as the director of the Bureau of Records and Identification.

Major Shaver most recently served as the bureau’s assistant director.

A native of Ogdensburg, New York, Shaver enlisted in the state police in 1990. Upon graduation from the academy, he was assigned to Troop L, Schuylkill Haven. He later served at stations in Troops L, J, and N and in the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards.

Major Shaver was promoted to corporal in 1996, sergeant in 2006, lieutenant in 2013, and captain in 2018.

He is a graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy High School, Canton ATC Community College, and Northwestern University, School of Police Staff and Command.

Michaelann Andrusiak Promoted To Captain

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick has promoted Michaelann Andrusiak to captain and assigned her as the director of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Drug Law Enforcement Division.

Captain Andrusiak most recently served as station commander at Troop K, Skippack.

A native of Reading, Andrusiak enlisted in the state police in 2002. Upon graduation from the academy, she was assigned to Troop K, Media.

During her career, she served as a patrol unit member and a criminal investigator in Troop K, Media. She has held the ranks of corporal, sergeant, and lieutenant within Troop K. Captain Andrusiak also served as an investigator in the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division.

She was promoted to corporal in 2013, sergeant in 2016, and lieutenant in 2018.

A 1995 graduate of Holy Name High School in Wyomissing, Captain Andrusiak holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from Kutztown University.

She is slated to attend the FBI National Academy in July.

Svin P. Donaldson Promoted To Captain

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick has promoted Svin P. Donaldson to the rank of captain and assigned him as the director of the Department Discipline Office.

He most recently served within the Department Discipline Office.

Captain Donaldson enlisted in the state police in 1998 and was assigned to Troop C, Clearfield after graduating from the academy. As he progressed through the ranks, Captain Donaldson served at stations within Troop C and the Bureaus of Records and Identification and Integrity and Professional Standards. Captain Donaldson was promoted to corporal in 2008, sergeant in 2013, and lieutenant in 2016.

Captain Donaldson is a graduate of the Tussey Mountain school district and he holds a bachelor’s degree in Administration of Justice from The Pennsylvania State University. He is also a graduate of the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety School of Police Staff and Command.

Derek A. Koch Promoted To Captain

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick has promoted Derek A. Koch to the rank of captain and assigned him as the commanding officer of Troop M, Bethlehem.

Captain Koch, a native of Pine Grove, Schuylkill County, most recently served as the Tactical Operations Section commander in the Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations.

Koch enlisted in the state police in 1998. Upon graduation from the academy, he was assigned to Troop J, Lancaster.

As he progressed through the ranks, Captain Koch served as a corporal in Troops H and J and the Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations, as a sergeant in Troop J, and as a lieutenant in the Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations.

Captain Koch was promoted to corporal in 2005, sergeant in 2016, and lieutenant in 2018.

During his career, Koch was a 13-year member of the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team where he served as both a tactical training officer and an entry team leader.

He is a graduate of Pine Grove Area High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from the Pennsylvania State University in 1996. He is also a 2018 graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

Joseph A. Loughran Promoted To Captain

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick has promoted Joseph A. Loughran to the rank of captain and assigned him as the commanding officer of Troop A, Greensburg. He most recently served as the station commander of Troop A, Indiana.

Captain Loughran enlisted in the state police in 1999 and was assigned to Troop B, Uniontown after graduating from the academy. He was promoted to corporal in 2006, sergeant in 2011, and lieutenant in 2015. As he progressed through the ranks, Captain Loughran also served in Troops G, A, C, and T and in the Bureaus of Gaming Enforcement and Liquor Control Enforcement.

Captain Loughran is a 1987 graduate of Cambria Heights High School, a 1992 graduate of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, a 2015 graduate of the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety School of Police Staff and Command, and a 2022 graduate of the FBI National Academy.

William J. McAreavy Promoted To Captain

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick has promoted William J. McAreavy to the rank of captain and assigned him as the firearms liaison within the Bureau of Records and Identification. He most recently served as the station commander of Troop H, Chambersburg.

Captain McAreavy enlisted in the state police in 1994 and was assigned to Troop H, Chambersburg after graduating from the academy. As he progressed through the ranks, McAreavy served at various stations in Troop H and in the Bureau of Research and Development. He was promoted to corporal in 1999, sergeant in 2005, and lieutenant in 2016.

Captain McAreavy received his general equivalency diploma from New Jersey in 1987 while serving in the U.S. Navy.

He is a 2015 graduate of the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety School of Police Staff and Command.

Christopher J. Neal Promoted To Captain

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick has promoted Christopher J. Neal to the rank of captain and assigned him as the commanding officer of Troop C, Punxsutawney. He most recently served as the criminal investigation commander of Troop C, Punxsutawney.

Captain Neal enlisted in the state police in 1994 and was assigned to Troop B, Washington after graduating from the academy. As he progressed through the ranks, he served in Troops B, H, M, and C and in the Bureaus of Criminal Investigation and Integrity and Professional Standards, Captain Neal was promoted to corporal in 2003, sergeant in 2009, and lieutenant in 2011.

Captain Neal is a 1987 graduate of Punxsutawney High School and attended Clarion University. He is also a 2013 graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Farzad Sharif Promoted To Captain

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick has promoted Farzad Sharif to captain and assigned him as director of the Logistics and Support Services Division in the Bureau of Research and Development.

Captain Sharif most recently served as commander of the Staff Services Section in the Bureau of Training and Education.

Captain Sharif, a native of Tehran, Iran, enlisted in the state police in 1993. Upon graduation from the academy, he was assigned to Troop J, Lancaster.

As he progressed through the ranks, Captain Sharif served in Troops J, K, and T and in the Bureaus of Integrity and Professional Standards, Criminal Investigation, and Training and Education.

Captain Sharif was promoted to corporal in 2005, sergeant in 2008, and lieutenant in 2016.

He is a 1985 graduate of San Gorgonio High School, San Bernardino, California; a 1990 graduate of The Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in administration of justice; a 2014 graduate of Delaware State Police’s Leadership Development Program; and a 2016 graduate of the 392nd Class of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

Leslie E. Barr Promoted To Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick has promoted Leslie E. Barr to lieutenant and assigned her to the Department Discipline Office, Executive and Administrative Offices.

Lieutenant Barr most recently served as the department’s regulatory coordinator in the Policy and Legislative Affairs Office.

Lieutenant Barr, a native of Cochranton, Crawford County, enlisted in the state police in 2005. Upon graduation from the academy, she was assigned to Troop C, Kane.

As she progressed through the ranks, Lieutenant Barr served in Troops C, E, F, and L and the Bureau of Research and Development.

Barr was promoted to corporal in 2015 and sergeant in 2018.

She is a 1997 graduate of Cochranton High School and 2001 graduate of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

William J. Castaldi Promoted To Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick has promoted William J. Castaldi to lieutenant and assigned him as the Criminal Investigation Section commander at Troop R, Dunmore.

Lieutenant Castaldi most recently served as the Criminal Investigation Section supervisor at Dunmore.

Lieutenant Castaldi, a native of Old Forge, Lackawanna County, enlisted in the state police in 1994. Upon graduation from the academy, he was assigned to Troop M, Fogelsville.

As he progressed through the ranks, he also served in Troop R, Blooming Grove Troop H, Gettysburg. Lieutenant Castaldi was promoted to corporal in 2011 and sergeant in 2017.

He is a 1990 graduate of Scranton Central High School and attended Keystone Junior College and The Pennsylvania State University.

John J. Chapman Promoted To Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick has promoted John J. Chapman to lieutenant and assigned him as commander of the Analytical Intelligence Section in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Lieutenant Chapman most recently served as commander of the Domestic Security Section in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Lieutenant Chapman, a native of Centralia, Columbia County, enlisted in the state police in 1999. Upon graduation from the academy, he was assigned to Troop H, Newport.

As he progressed through the ranks, Lieutenant Chapman also served in Troops F, G, and H. He was promoted to corporal in 2008 and sergeant in 2016.

He is a 1989 graduate of North Schuylkill High School and attended The Pennsylvania State University.

Nicholas A. Cortes Promoted To Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick has promoted Nicholas A. Cortes to lieutenant and assigned him as commander of the staff services section of Troop P, Wilkes-Barre until his current assignment as commander of the staff services section at Troop L, Reading.

Lieutenant Cortes previously served as the commander of the Safe Highways Initiative through Effective Law Enforcement and Detection (SHIELD) Section commander in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Drug Law Enforcement Division.

Lieutenant Cortes, a native of Covington Township, Lackawanna County, enlisted in the state police in 2002. Upon graduation from the academy, he was assigned to Troop K, Media.

As he progressed through the ranks, Lieutenant Cortes served in Troops F, K, M, N, and R and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. He was promoted to corporal in 2014 and sergeant in 2017.

Lieutenant Cortes holds a bachelor’s degree from King’s College, and he is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

Juan J. Curry Promoted To Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick has promoted Juan J. Curry to lieutenant and assigned him as the patrol section commander of Troop B, Washington.

He most recently served as the staff services section commander of Troop E, Erie.

Lieutenant Curry, a native of Uniontown, Fayette County, enlisted in the state police in 1994. Upon graduation from the academy, he was assigned to Troop A, Greensburg.

He was promoted to corporal in 2007 and sergeant in 2016. During his career, Curry has also served in Troop B, Uniontown and Pittsburgh; and Troop K, Media.

Lieutenant Curry is a 1988 graduate of Uniontown Area High School and the inaugural class of the Pennsylvania State Police Leadership Development Program.

Travis W. Doebler Promoted To Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick has promoted Travis W. Doebler to lieutenant and assigned him as the patrol section commander of Troop F, Montoursville.

He most recently served as the station commander of Troop F, Milton.

A native of Hughesville, Lycoming County, Lieutenant Doebler enlisted in the state police in 2005. Upon graduation from the academy, he was assigned to Troop F, Coudersport. During his career, he also served in Troop F, Lamar. He was promoted to corporal in 2015 and sergeant in 2018.

Lieutenant Doebler is a 2002 graduate of Hughesville High School and 2008 graduate of the Pennsylvania College of Technology.

Derek D. Felsman Promoted To Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick has promoted Derek D. Felsman to lieutenant and assigned him as the patrol section commander of Troop P, Wilkes-Barre.

Lieutenant Felsman most recently served as the station commander of Troop P, Tunkhannock.

Lieutenant Felsman, from Prompton, Wayne County, enlisted in the state police in 2007. Upon graduation from the academy, he was assigned to Troop N, Swiftwater.

He was promoted to corporal in 2013 and sergeant in 2016. As he progressed through the ranks, Lieutenant Felsman also served Troop R, Honesdale; Troop N, Hazleton; and Troop P, Towanda.

Lieutenant Felsman is a graduate of the Harrisburg Area Community College and Holy Family University. He holds a bachelor’s degree in public safety.

Seth J. Kelly Promoted To Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick has promoted Seth J. Kelly to lieutenant and assigned him as the station commander of Troop M, Bethlehem.

He most recently served as executive officer to the deputy commissioner of Administration and Professional Responsibility.

Lieutenant Kelly, a native of Mount Pleasant Township, Wayne County, enlisted in the state police in 2004. Upon graduation from the academy, he was assigned to Troop M, Belfast.

Kelly was promoted to corporal in 2016 and sergeant in 2018. As he progressed through the ranks, Lieutenant Kelly also served in the Bureaus of Research and Development and Integrity and Professional Standards.

During his career, he was selected as the 2018 Trooper of the Year and awarded the department’s Medal of Honor and Purple Heart.

He is a 1996 graduate of Forest City Regional High School, a 2000 graduate of Mansfield University, and a 2020 graduate of the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety School of Police Staff and Command.

Kana W. Moy Promoted To Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick has promoted Kana W. Moy to lieutenant and assigned him as the commander of the Analytical Intelligence Section in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Lieutenant Moy most recently served as station commander in Troop T, Gibsonia.

A native of Monroeville, Allegheny County, he enlisted in the state police 2002. Upon graduation from the academy, he was assigned to Troop A, Greensburg. During his career, he also served in Troop T and was a 6-year member of the Special Emergency Response Team, where he served as a tactical unit member on the entry and echo team. He was promoted to corporal in 2016, sergeant in 2018, and lieutenant in 2021.

Lieutenant Moy is a graduate of Gateway High School and Allegheny County Community College. He also attended the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Richard J. Nesbitt Promoted To Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick has promoted Richard J. Nesbitt to lieutenant and assigned him as the commander of the Recruitment Services Section in the Bureau of Training and Education.

He most recently served as the commander of the staff services section at Troop J, Lancaster.

Lieutenant Nesbitt, a native of Orange, New Jersey, enlisted in the state police in 1999. Upon graduation from the academy, he was assigned to Troop R, Blooming Grove.

During his career, Lieutenant Nesbitt also served in Troops N, L, and B and in the Bureau of Training and Education.

Lieutenant Nesbitt is a graduate of the Fork Union Military Academy, Valley Forge Military Academy, and George Mason University where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts in international studies. He was also a member of the 10th Pennsylvania State Police leadership development class.

Lieutenant Nesbitt is a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve, having reached the rank of 2nd lieutenant.

Adam M. Reed Promoted To Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick has promoted Adam M. Reed, a native of Elizabeth, Allegheny County, to lieutenant and assigned him as commander of the Community Affairs Section in the Office of Community Engagement. He is currently the director of the Communications Office.

He most recently served as the enforcement programs supervisor in the Bureau of Patrol.

Lieutenant Reed enlisted in the state police in 2006. Upon graduation from the academy, he was assigned to Troop H, Carlisle.

He was promoted to corporal in 2016 and to sergeant in 2018. As he progressed through the ranks, Lieutenant Reed also served in Troop H, Harrisburg; the Communications Office; and Troop J, York.

He is a 2001 graduate of Elizabeth Forward High School and a 2005 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh.

James A. Reinard Promoted To Lieutenant

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick has promoted James A. Reinard to lieutenant and assigned him as the commander of the Investigative Services Section in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Special Investigations Division.

Lieutenant Reinard most recently served as the polygraph coordinator in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Lieutenant Reinard, of Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County, enlisted in the state police in 2001. Upon graduation from the academy, he was assigned to Troop J, Embreeville.

As he progressed through the ranks, he also served in Troop J, Avondale and York. Lieutenant Reinard was promoted to corporal in 2011 and sergeant in 2018.

He is a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School and the Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command and is currently attending classes at Wilmington University.

