Today we celebrate the life of Dianna Jean Jones, who was born September 4, 1941 and passed away on June 24, 2022.

Our mother, with a love for life, with eyes blue like the ocean and a heart just as deep as one, had a smile for everyone.

Survived by all of whom she loved so dearly, her children, Brian Salley, Deborah Salley, Cynthia Garrett, Jodie Jones, and her son-in-law, Daniel Shea. Her grandchildren Ashley, Cody, Parker, Kimberly and Amanda, and all of her great- grandchildren.

She was passionate in everything she did, whether it be in real estate that she excelled at, keeping up her home, antiquing for just the right piece, or finding that perfect diamond sparkly.

She loved a good conversation, to have fun, play cards, toss dice, laugh and dance to all her favorite oldies.

She was a great cook, and she liked to go and fish but was not such a fan of the water.

She wouldn’t get any medals for swimming, but if you were lucky enough, you could catch her sneaking in to do the famous Dianna dog paddle!

Her biggest passion was her gardening, and her flowers.

Spending all day in the hot sun with her son Brian, working hard, just so they could sit back together with a cold drink, hopefully a cool breeze and admire the beauty of it all.

It’s a humbling challenge to try to sum up the life of such an amazing, beautiful woman, our Mom.

We look up knowing you’re still with us, and in our hearts forever.

We are all gonna be okay Momma, so you can rest in peace and we will see you again.

We all love you so much.

Per her wishes, no public services will be observed.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to Dianna’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com

