Local Rapper ‘Bammerski’ Lands Song on Eat’n Park Commercial; Looks to Make ‘Real Noise’ In Industry

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A local musician is hoping to catch his big break after recording a song used as the backtrack of an Eat’n Park commercial.

Aaron Luce, of Franklin, has been in the music industry since 2008; however, his family would say he has been making noise since he was a youngster.

For everyone who knows Luce, he goes by Bam, or Bammerski, on stage, which is a nickname given from a young age.

Luce, who has produced music on the side for several years while working for Training Towards Self Reliance, received a message from Pittsburgh-based music production company–Big Science Music saying his voice would be perfect for a local Pittsburgh restaurant commercial.

Because the company wouldn’t tell him which restaurant, Luce immediately questioned it.

“At first I was skeptical because I’ve had a lot of offers similar to this, and they end up being dead ends and just false hope,” he told exploreVenango. “But, since it was Pittsburgh, I thought I should call this company and see what the deal is.”

Luce took the step and set up an appointment to record a demo in Pittsburgh.

“Driving down, I just kept trying to put thoughts in my head to keep me from getting overly anxious,” he noted. “When I actually got there, there was a calmness that came over me. I talked with the engineer for about 20 minutes before I got in there, and I felt really comfortable.”

Luce said he spent a couple of hours in the studio and recorded about 30 seconds of material before the production company disclosed the commercial was for Eat’n Park.

Watch the finished commercial below:

“When I was driving home, and I found out it was Eat’n Park, I was just full of… I guess you could just say full of joy on the way home,” Luce added.

“It was still guarded. I don’t have the best of luck when it comes to those things, so part of me thought that this wasn’t actually going to happen.”

Luce said he had to sign a non-disclosure agreement for about a month, but eventually, the commercial began airing in various Pittsburgh markets towards the end of May. It is unclear how long the commercial will run.

For Luce, the opportunity is one that he is grateful for, and it has given him some added motivation to make real noise with his music.

“This, basically, woke me up to the fact that my talents are capable of making real noise in the industry,” he said. “I’m hoping to move this forward and use this as a stepping stone.”

“I know, myself, I haven’t put enough effort into my music career. Part of that’s laziness, part of it’s lost hope. But, I have that hope back now.”

You can listen to Bammerski’s music on Facebook, Soundcloud, or ReverbNation.

He plans to keep grinding out music while working towards his certificate to produce music.

Luce is the son of Tammy and Jeff Luce, of Franklin.

