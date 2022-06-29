 

Franklin Man Accused of Stealing Bronze Veteran Grave Marker

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

graves-geb45cb135_1920 (1)FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing criminal charges for allegedly stealing a bronze military grave marker last Wednesday. 

Court documents indicate the City of Franklin Police Department on June 27 filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Kenneth Andrew Ritchey.

According to a criminal complaint, Franklin Police on Wednesday, June 22, were dispatched regarding a complaint of a suspicious person walking onto people’s porches around Franklin, Venango County, and talking to himself.

Upon arrival, police recognized the suspect as Kenneth Ritchey. An officer notified Ritchey that he was wanted by the probation and parole office and that he was to be taken to the Venango County Prison.

At that time, Ritchey fled on foot for two city blocks before he was apprehended and taken into custody, the complaint states.

Ritchey was then transported to the Franklin Police Department where a search incident to arrest was conducted. He was found to be in possession of a bronze military grave marker several pieces of mail and that did not belong to him, the complaint indicates.

A preliminary arraignment is set for Thursday, June 30, at 11:30 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland on the following charges:

– Intentionally Receives, Retains, or Disposes of a Veteran Marker or Item, Misdemeanor 2
 – Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2
– Flight to Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Misdemeanor 2
– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)


