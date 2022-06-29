Harry Allen Moon, 89, of Oil City, died surrounded by his loving family at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, on Monday evening, June 27, 2022, his 58th wedding anniversary.

He was born in Hampton, Virginia on November 8, 1932 to the late Kenneth Hugh and Dorothy (Miller) Moon.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 through 1955, during the Korean War. He was stationed aboard the USS Missouri.

Harry attended the Calvary Temple Church in Oil City.

He played the guitar in several local country bands.

Harry operated a side business, Moon’s Locksmith.

He enjoyed watching football and NASCAR, and the companionship of his dogs, Taco and Tata.

Mr. Moon worked as a welder at the shipyards in Connecticut, and retired in 1993 from Joy Manufacturing in Franklin.

He was married in Heckathorn United Methodist Church on June 27, 1964 to the former Donna Marie (Fry), and she survives.

Also surviving are three children: Vaughn Moon of Oil City, Vanessa Asher and her husband Stacey of Seneca, and Vance Moon and his wife Tammy of Oil City; five grandchildren: Jacob Roxberry of Seneca, Glenn Basil II of Tionesta, Vance Moon Jr., Micah Moon, and Breonna Moon, all of Oil City; and three great-grandchildren: Dirk Alan Roxberry, Kristian Theron Roxberry, and Finnian James Roxberry, all of Oil City.

He is also survived by two sisters, Betty Battin of Conneaut Lake, Bonnie Linn of Seneca; two brothers, Donald Moon of Venus and Kenneth Moon of Oil City; and a brother-in-law, Dennis Fry and his wife Norma of Franklin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandsons, Brandon Alan Basil and Noah Lee Hiabach; three sisters, Phyllis Burnett, Barbara Stromyer, and Judy Proctor; a brother, James Moon; and a nephew, Douglas Hanna.

Per his wishes, there will be no public services held.

A private service of military honors will be held for the family, at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to Harry’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com

