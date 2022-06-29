Local Woman Scammed Out of Nearly $15K

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to Clarion-based State Police, a local woman was scammed out of approximately $15,000.00.

PSP Clarion are investigating an online scam that occurred on Tuesday, June 21, around 1:02 p.m. on Route 66, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

The victim is listed as a 70-year-old Leeper woman.

