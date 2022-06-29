Michael Patton Advising: Where to Look for Lost and Forgotten Money
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Where to Look for Lost and Forgotten Money.
If you get a call or text regarding unclaimed property that may belong to you, it’s probably from scammers trying to collect information about you and your finances. Many people lose track of old accounts or never receive checks mailed to an old address. However, you don’t need to pay anyone to retrieve unclaimed property that is rightfully yours, and it’s not difficult to search for it yourself — if you know where to look.
The federal government, all 50 states, and the District of Columbia have unclaimed property programs, including online resources or databases intended to help people reunite with their lost money. Could you be one of the millions who might find their names, and a chunk of change, if they take the time to look?
Read the full article here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/Where-to-Look-for-Lost-and-Forgotten-Money.c9908.htm
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
