Patricia Thompson Melat, 92, of Franklin, passed away early Monday morning, June 27, 2022 at The Caring Place in Franklin.

She was born on August 6, 1929, the first born of James and Effie (Whitling) Thompson.

She was born at the home of her Grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. D. E. Whitling of 409 E. 4th Street in Oil City.

Pat attended schools in Oil City, Salina, and Rockland, graduating from Rockland in May of 1947.

Pat was married to Boyd Melat Jr. of Rockland on May 3, 1948 and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 3, 1998 before Boyd left this earth on September 16, 1998.

Pat was employed by the Cranberry Area School District for 19 years retiring in 1991.

She had worked for 10 years in the Cranberry Elementary Library and 9 years in the Elementary Office.

Pat was a member of Grace United Methodist Church of Rocky Grove and had been a long time member of the Cranberry United Methodist Church where she taught a Sunday school class to children and also loved helping with the Bible School in the summers.

Pat, as she was known to all of her Scout friends, had been a member of the Girl Scouts of America for over 65 years, starting with being a Scout herself and then going on to hold some different offices.

She helped Miss Beryl Eddy with the first Brownie Troop in Oil City while attending Oil City High School and of all the positions she held, that of working with Brownie Troops was the dearest to her heart.

Over the years of being a Brownie Scout Leader, Pat had 8 girls in her troops, and then in later years had their daughters, also.

She received the Girl Scout Thanks Badge, an award given to Leaders, and had been selected to be one of the Grand Marshalls of the Cranberry Festival Parade.

Surviving Pat are her daughters, Rebecca Huff, Linda Wessell and her husband Larry and Meg Lutz and her husband Andy; eight grandchildren, Steven (Christine) Huff, Trisha (Kenneth) Daugherty, April (Jeremy) Hayes, Jack (Melody) Wessell; great-grandchildren, Cody Snyder, Hailey (Daniel) Aiello, Matthew (Tiffany) Huff, Saige Wessell, Brandon Huff, Brennin Lester, Morgan Wessell, Kayden Wessell, Gavin Hayes, Riley Wessell, Andrew Longenecker, Claire Longenecker, Johnny Ruder and six great-great grandchildren, Leo, Emmalie, Braxton, Ellie. Oliver and Kaliyah. Also surviving are two sisters, Betty McGinnis, Dotty Bell; two sister-in-laws, Carol Thompson and Susan Thompson and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding Pat in death were her husband, Boyd Melat Jr., her parents Jim and Effie Thompson, five brothers: John, Frederick, Richard, Robert and James Thompson and a grandson, David Snyder and a son-in-law, Steven Huff.

Also preceding her in death was Joan (John) Soana, a special friend.

There will be no visitation or services, at the wishes of Pat.

Interment will be private at the Melat Cemetery, Rockland, at the convenience of her family.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Pat’s family has really appreciated the care and kindness Becky Peterson brought into Pat’s home and life.

We would also like to thank Pam, Tracy, Erin, Brittany and others from Asercare for all their time and the compassion they showed in caring for Pat.

Additionally we would also like to thank the staff of the Caring Place who provided wonderful care for Pat during her last six months of being a resident there.

At the request of Pat, there should be no flowers sent.

Memorials if people wish to contribute, should be sent to Grace United Methodist Church, 350 Front Street, Franklin PA 16323 or the Melat Cemetery Association, c/o Mrs. Jed Hatch 210 Melat Cemetery Rd. Kennerdell, PA 16374.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

