Say What?!: More Than 900 Perform Mexican Folk Dance to Break Guinness World Record

MORELIA, Michoacan – A Mexican state broke a Guinness World Record by gathering more than 900 dancers to perform a folk dance in traditional garb.

The dancers gathered in the center of Morelia, Michoacan, and performed a traditional folk dance to a live version of son Celentano’s song “Juan Colorado.”

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.