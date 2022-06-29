SPONSORED: DuBrook (M and B Redi-Mix) Offers Custom Order Insulated Concrete Forms



CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBrook (M and B Redi-Mix) is offering custom order insulated concrete forms.

What are insulated concrete forms (ICFs)?

Insulated concrete forms are a system of formwork for concrete made of rigid thermal insulation that stays in place as a permanent substrate for finishes such as siding or brick on the exterior and drywall on the interior.

The ICF blocks come in custom-sized interlocking sections, so a wall system fits tightly together.

Highlights of ICFs at DuBrook:

– ICFs are the perfect substrate for any type of exterior finish;

– They are great for eliminating moisture while allowing for more accurate climate control and sound minimization;

– They can help to reduce future heating and cooling costs;

– Used along with concrete instead of concrete blocks in creating foundations AND walls; and of utmost importance…

– DuBrook sales managers work directly with the client for custom planning!

DuBrook is proud to sell FoxBlocks – ICFs – Insulated Concrete Forms!

For more information, Contact Eric or Jeff at 844-DuBrook., or visit DuBrook’s website here.

