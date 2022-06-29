State Police Calls: Deer vs. SUV Collision; Investigation of Drug Sale at SCI Forest

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

No Injuries Reported in Deer vs. Vehicle Collision

State Police in Clarion responded to a one-vehicle crash on Sunday, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say the crash occurred on Sunday, June 26, around 7:53 a.m., as a 2018 Subaru Outback driven by 40-year-old Jared K. Bohley, of Medina, OH, was traveling west on Interstate 80, near mile marker 56.2, in the left lane. The vehicle then struck a deer on the roadway with its front end.

Bohley was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Police Investigate Alleged Drug Sale at SCI Forest

Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to SCI Forest, along Woodland Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County, for a report of a possession of drugs with intent to deliver incident.

Police say the individual was not discovered to be in possession of any contraband.

The investigation will be closed.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.