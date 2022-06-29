 

State Police Calls: Deer vs. SUV Collision; Investigation of Drug Sale at SCI Forest

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

State-PoliceCLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

No Injuries Reported in Deer vs. Vehicle Collision

State Police in Clarion responded to a one-vehicle crash on Sunday, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say the crash occurred on Sunday, June 26, around 7:53 a.m., as a 2018 Subaru Outback driven by 40-year-old Jared K. Bohley, of Medina, OH, was traveling west on Interstate 80, near mile marker 56.2, in the left lane. The vehicle then struck a deer on the roadway with its front end.

Bohley was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Police Investigate Alleged Drug Sale at SCI Forest

Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to SCI Forest, along Woodland Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County, for a report of a possession of drugs with intent to deliver incident.

Police say the individual was not discovered to be in possession of any contraband.

The investigation will be closed.


