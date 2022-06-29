Demolition Makes Way for Main Street Modern Markets

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Just like long neck dinosaurs in the Jurassic World movies, a mechanical “dinosaur” peered over two buildings on Main Street on Tuesday morning and only rubble was left by the end of the day.

Neiswonger Construction started the demolition of the two buildings earlier in the week, moving from the rear of the property to the front on Tuesday.

“Change isn’t an easy thing to go through, especially when it’s been decades since the streetscape of Main Street Clarion has undergone a facelift of this scale,” said Nick Cherico before he started his work shift at Applebee’s on Tuesday afternoon.

For the last few months, the Cherico family has been working on their new family project at 606 and 608 Main Street. Fred and Kim Cherico, along with Nick, Ava, and Luca, announced their purchase of the buildings that formerly housed the Dan Smith Candy Shop and the Paul A. Weaver Jewelry Store in early April. The family purchased the buildings from their Great Uncle, Dr. Victor Cherico.

Original plans called for a full renovation of both the interior and exterior. Plans included rehabilitation of all upstairs apartments, downstairs retail spaces, and a facelift of the dated Main Street facade that was expected to occur as early as June of this year.

However, after research, it was apparent that such repairs or reconstruction of the buildings were too costly, and reality hit hard. Anyone who watched the demolition on Tuesday saw that the buildings were in poor shape and no match for the Neiswonger equipment.

“Now that the buildings have been thoroughly gutted and are being removed from the site, I hope you can see the potential I see for the property and growth for our community,” Nick continued.

“A few local community members saw the stores come down today where they might have once bought a ring or watch at the jewelry store or some who worked there with their long-time friends.

“To me and my siblings, we have grown up here attending high school seeing this building as mainly always vacant. Our goal is to get many local business owners and area vendors the opportunity to use the site to help them thrive and provide the citizens with various shopping options.

From 1938-1968, this was the same spot where their Great Grandfather Sam Cherico and Great Grandma Sylvia settled and created their store called The Modern Store.

“Ava, Luca, and I keep focusing on a vision for the next five to ten years as we are committed to invest, taking ownership, and continuing our life journey at this site in our hometown community.”

The new Modern Markets will be a space for local farmers and artisans to sell their food and goods, as well as a space for up-and-coming artists and entrepreneurs to sell their wares. The family also has plans to outfit the space so that it can house public and private events.

“We will be in our prime years of life soon and are hoping this is an area in Clarion that we can enjoy with our future kids and hopefully attract those weekly visitors to Clarion and more of our high school friends to decide to keep some roots in our community.”

Updates on all things regarding the 606 Main Street property development and business are available on @clarionmodernmarkets Facebook/Instagram, and website www.clarionmodernmarkets.com.

Just like the movies, life will find a way.

