Vivian I. (Buzard) Hopper, 83, of Templeton, PA, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at her home.

She was born on Nov. 25, 1938, in Rimersburg, PA, the daughter of George D. and Rena (Switzer) Buzard.

Vivian graduated from Union High School.

She was a member of the Red Hats, a longtime member of her Card Club, and bowled for over 40 years.

She loved to go with her husband to the casino in Salamanca.

Vivian was an avid reader who enjoyed collecting books.

Vivian was completely devoted to her family and loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Her memory will be cherished by her son, Randy Hopper of Templeton; a daughter, Lori Smith and husband, Rick, of Templeton; four grandchildren, Chancy Hopper and wife, Debbie, Kaylee Dubia and husband, Zack, Caleb Smith and wife, Megan and Ethan Hopper and wife, Nicole; and eight great-grandchildren, Avery, Gabe, Leo Jack, Liam, Lucas, Laney, Scarlet, and Briar.

Vivian was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Dennis E. “Jack” Hopper, whom she married on March 28, 1958 and who died on April 1, 2022; a daughter, Jacqueline Hopper who died Sept. 9, 2010; her brother, Richard G. Buzard; and her sister, Susan D. Bobbert.

Friends and family will be received from 6-8 PM on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of services at 11 AM on Friday, July 1, 2022 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home with retired Pastor Dan George officiating.

Interment will be in Tidal Cemetery, Templeton, PA.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Vivian’s memory to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD, 20852 or www.kidneyfund.org

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services, anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Vivian’s family or view a video tribute, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.