YMCA to Kick Off Youth Soccer in July

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA is gearing up for their Summer Soccer program for youth and the program boasts more than teaching soccer fundamentals to youth.

While learning soccer skills and fundamentals may be the main focus, a large part of the program focuses on the YMCA’s core values of caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility. Learning about good sportsmanship is key to the program. Any child ages four to 12 of any ability can participate.

“The program focuses on soccer fundamentals and sportsmanship,” said Jesse Kelley, who is the YMCA Branch Director and soccer program director.

“It has always been more than just playing soccer,” he said. “The YMCA teaches Christian values, along with sports fundamentals in all programs for a more well-rounded approach.”

Kelley has directed the soccer program for many years and works hard to teach responsibility, caring, honesty, and respect, the core values of the YMCA, through experiences on the field.

Volunteer coaches also work with youth.

This summer, the YMCA’s soccer program for ages 4-12 will begin on July 16, but registration is required by July 2 so that teams may be formed. Hundreds of local youth participate and are placed on teams based on age. Divisions for pre-k through grade six are formed and volunteer coaches hold practices. Games are held at the Clarion County Park on Saturday mornings.

The cost of the program is $25.00 for YMCA members and $45.00 for non-members. All participants receive t-shirts. The YMCA offers scholarship assistance for any child that cannot afford the program’s full cost. Scholarship requests must be filled out at least three weeks in advance.

Registration for the program is required by June 29. The first week of practices will be held the week of July 5.

ONLINE REGISTRATION is available.

For more information, contact the Clarion County YMCA at 814-764-3400 or email [email protected]

About the YMCA

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are: Weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400, and follow the Y on Facebook.

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman.

