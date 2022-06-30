 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, June 30, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light south wind.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8pm and 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
