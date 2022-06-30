The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light south wind.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8pm and 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.