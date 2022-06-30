Woman Killed After Semi Crashes into Motorcycle on I-80

UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a three-vehicle fatal crash along Interstate 80 on Wednesday afternoon.

According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred near mile marker 107, on Interstate 80, in Union Township, Jefferson County, around 3:41 p.m. on Wednesday.

While traveling west, a 2015 international tractor-trailer driven by 40-year-old Kevin L. Carter, of Hermitage, experienced a mechanical issue and attempted to exit the south side of the roadway. The truck became disabled partially in the left lane due to this issue.

A 2020 Peterbilt truck operated by 53-year-old Michael S. Beck Sr., of Clearfield, was traveling a short distance behind the international tractor-trailer while a 2014 Victory Cross Country motorcycle driven by 59-year-old Amy J. Freeman, of Salem, NH, was traveling in the right lane ahead of the international tractor-trailer, but still behind the Peterbilt.

The Peterbilt struck the international tractor-trailer with its front driver area. The international tractor-trailer then traveled into the right lane, striking Freeman’s bike and forcing both the Peterbilt and the motorcycle off the north area of the roadway.

Freeman sustained fatal injuries from the crash.

Both Carter and Beck escaped without injuries.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.