Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Broccoli Chicken Casserole

Ingredients

1 package (6 ounces) of chicken stuffing mix

2 cups cubed cooked chicken



1 cup frozen broccoli florets, thawed1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed broccoli cheese soup, undiluted1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 350°. Prepare stuffing mix according to package directions, using only 1-1/2 cups water.

-In a large bowl, combine chicken, broccoli, and soup; transfer to a greased 11×7-in. baking dish. Top with stuffing; sprinkle with cheese. Bake, covered, for 20 minutes. Uncover; bake until heated through, 10-15 minutes longer.

