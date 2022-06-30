Clarion County Tax Sale Set for September 19

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Tax Claim Bureau Director Meagan Kerr is making a list and checking it twice as she prepares for the annual tax sale on Thursday, September 19.

Anyone can bid on properties that are delinquent in paying taxes during the past year at the sale. Property owners can also pay taxes before the sale, and the tax claim bureau removes them from the repository list. Paying the current taxes removes them from the tax sale but any previous taxes are still on the books.

Bidders must register 10 days prior to the sale.

Some properties have already been removed from the list that included 298 properties reported at the Tuesday meeting of the Clarion County Commissioners.

The sale will be held on the first floor of the Clarion County Courthouse.

Kerr said that liens against the properties no longer exist after extensive research by the tax claim bureau.

“If owners are delinquent for two years they are included for an Upset Sale, and if it does not sell, it automatically goes on my next sale, which is judicial, and then whatever doesn’t sell from that, it automatically goes into the repository,” Kerr said.

Four pages of the closet tour list include trailers, land, and sheds. Another 11 pages include mineral rights for properties, but not the land.

Commissioners have been attempting to reunite mineral rights with property owners for years, and Kerr also encouraged bidders to secure mineral rights with a property where possible.

Technically, someone who owned mineral rights could access the property even if they did not on the actual property.

In other business:

• Commissioners approved a landowner agreement with Clarion Conservation District to participate in the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Grant Program for the construction of a settling pond and wetland to catch the effluent of an anoxic limestone bed for metal removal located at the Clarion County Park.

• Approved a contract with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, acting through the Office of the Budget, for the RACP Grant project: Greystar Knox Manufacturing Plant Rehabilitation.

• Reappointed Carol Scott to the Clarion County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board of Directors. Term: 05/25/2022 – 05/24/2027.

• Modified the 2022 Mileage Reimbursement Rate at 62.5 cents per mile, effective 7/1/2022.

• Contract renewal for Developmental Disabilities with Family Links to provide support coordination/case management services to individuals with Developmental Disabilities. Term: 7/1/2022 – 6/30/2023. Cost: $5,000.00. County Match: 10%.

• Early Intervention contract renewal with Access Abilities, Inc. to provide physical therapy, occupational therapy, special instruction and special instruction vision, and special instruction hearing for children in Clarion County, birth to 3 years of age. Term: 7/1/2022 – 6/30/2022. Cost: $25,000.00. County Match: up to 10%.

• Contract Human Services. renewal with VNA Extended Care Services, Inc. to provide homemaker services – home base support. Term: 7/1/2022 – 6/30/2023. Cost: $25.00/hour. Grant Allocation: 100%. County Match: 0%.

• Public Safety. Contract with MCM Consulting Group, Inc. to provide professional services for the 9-1-1. Term: 7/1/2022 – 6/30/2023. Cost: $13,500.00 per year.

