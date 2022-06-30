Featured Local Job: Office Coordinator

Immaculate Conception Parish School is seeking a full-time Office Coordinator to oversee the clerical activities for the school office.

Specific duties include answering the telephone, greeting visitors to the school, ordering supplies, clerical support to faculty and staff, filing, coordinating bus schedule and school calendar, preparing report cards, maintaining records, and preparing correspondence.

High School Graduate with five years’ experience in secretarial work preferred. The position requires excellent writing, communication, and interpersonal skills, as well as proficiency with Microsoft Office software. Must demonstrate a high level of flexibility, be committed to confidentiality, ability to multi-task, and be detail-oriented. The applicant must have all necessary clearances to work in a school environment.

Interested applicants should email cover a letter and resume to Ms. Lori Cratty, Principal at [email protected]

