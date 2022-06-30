Featured Local Job: YMCA Night Cleaner

The Clarion County YMCA is hiring a part-time night cleaner.

The YMCA is hiring Evening/Night Cleaning Staff to work approximately 29 hours a week from 8 pm to 1 am weeknights and four hours on Saturdays.

Benefits include a free YMCA membership and retirement benefits after two years of work (details provided upon hiring).

Apply ASAP to Henry Sherman, Maintenance Supervisor at [email protected] or call 814-764-3400 for an interview.

Application for employment available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources or apply in person.

