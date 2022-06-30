Hearings Continued for Pair Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop in Rimersburg

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Hearings for two individuals who were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Rimersburg in April have been continued.

According to court documents, preliminary hearings for 48-year-old Christopher Legrand, of Parker, and 29-year-old Amber Grubb, of Corsica, scheduled for Tuesday, June 28, at 10:00 a.m. was continued and will resume on Tuesday, July 12, at 9:15 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.

Legrand faces the following charges:

– Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance by Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor



– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (three counts)– Improper Display Plate, Summary– Operating Vehicle Without Valid Inspection, Summary

Grubb faces the following charge:

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Details of the case:

According to Clarion-based State Police, the incident occurred around 1:52 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, on Main Street/Lawsonham Street in Rimersburg Borough, Clarion County.

Police say a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu was witnessed traveling south on Main Street in Rimersburg without a registration plate, and a traffic stop was conducted.

During the stop, Grubb was reportedly taken into custody for a Jefferson County warrant and also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Legrand was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Charges were filed in Judge Miller’s office on April 22.

Bail was set at $2,500.00 unsecured for both individuals.

