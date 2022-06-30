‘I Love Clarion’ Celebration Set for July 3

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry has released the schedule of events for this year’s “I Love Clarion” Celebration.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, July 3, at the Clarion Mall.

The following CLARION MALL activities will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.:

Food Vendors: 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

– Clarion Moose Lodge – Hot Dogs;

– Red River Roadhouse – Meatball Hoagies, Steak Sandwiches and Chips;

– Knights of Columbus – Kettle Korn;

– The Meadows Frozen Custard – Frozen Custard Desserts;

– Ice-O – Gourmet Shaved Ice; and

– Hope Rising Church – Cotton Candy and Nachos.

7:00 p.m. – Presenting of Colors by Boy Scouts of America Troop 51 and singing of the National Anthem.

7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Veterans Appreciation Presentation

7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. – The Wrangler Band (featuring a variety of music ranging from Today’s Top 40 Country to 80s Classics to Classic Rock)

9:35 p.m. – Fireworks provided by Pyrotecnico

There will also be craft vendors, Kids’ Craft Corner, a casual cornhole tournament, children’s games, bingo, and music provided by C93.

For more information or to register for the eating contest, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9191 or stop at their office located at 650 Main Street in Clarion.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.