Jefferson County Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Young Girl

Thursday, June 30, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

police-carUNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Jefferson County man is behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 63-year-old John David Clark, of Brookville, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on June 24:

– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Felony 3
– Corruption of Minors, Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

– Indecent Assault Person Less than 16 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 2 (14 counts)

According to a criminal complaint, police received a Childline report on October 10, 2021, around 6:39 p.m. of suspected sexual abuse of a child in Union Township, Jefferson County.

On October 18, a forensic interview was performed with a known 11-year-old female victim, who related that John Clark touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the victim related that this would happen when she would sit on Clark’s lap. She also stated that Clark told her to keep it a secret.

In addition, the victim told police that this had been happening for about a year to a year and a half, and she would see Clark approximately one day a week, the complaint notes.

On November 4, police spoke with Clark at the PSP Punxsutawney station. He denied any allegations of touching the known juvenile female “inappropriately,” and requested to obtain legal counsel, the complaint states.

On February 24, 2022, the juvenile victim was interviewed at the Jefferson County Court House regarding the previously reported incident. At the victim’s request, she was interviewed in the presence of her mother.

She reiterated the previously reported facts and confirmed that she was inappropriately touched by John Clark, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, the victim told police she reported this incident to a relative a few months after this incident because she “had enough” and wanted it to stop.

Clark was arraigned at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 27, in front of Judge Bazylak.

Unable to post $75,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

A preliminary hearing that was scheduled for July 11 has been continued and will resume on July 28, at 3:30 p.m. with Judge Bazylak presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victims.


