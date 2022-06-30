 

Hearing Continued for Trespasser Accused of Stripping, Falling Asleep at Shippenville Residence

Thursday, June 30, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

GAVEL1-gantCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a 56-year-old man who reportedly entered a Shippenville residence without permission, stripped, and then fell asleep in the bedroom has been continued.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 56-year-old Benjamin Beers Dawson, of Alexandria, Virginia, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, has been continued and will resume on Tuesday, July 5, at 9:15 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.

Dawson faces the following charge:

– Criminal Trespass-Enter Structure, Felony 3

He remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

The charge stems from an incident that occurred around 2:07 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, at a residence located on B & O Drive, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

According to a criminal complaint, Benjamin Beers Dawson entered a residence at the above-described location through an unlocked man door. He proceeded toward the bedroom, stripped off all of his clothing “becoming nude,” and then proceeded to the bed where he fell asleep.

The owner of the residence saw Dawson through her Ring doorbell and immediately notified her neighboring parents. The victim’s father went over to the residence and observed Dawson lying nude in the bed. The victim’s father then called PSP Clarion and reported the incident, according to the complaint.

Members of PSP Clarion found Dawson away from the scene of the crime walking along B & O Drive, the complaint states.

Dawson was arraigned at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.


