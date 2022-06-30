Newbie Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Route 36

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man was injured in a motorcycle crash that occurred last Thursday on State Route 36, in Barnett Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:12 p.m., on Thursday, June 23, as a 1998 Harley-Davidson FLSTF Fat Boy operated by 43-year-old Robert A. Hulse, of New Bethlehem, was traveling north on SR 36.

Police say Hulse struck a deer that was crossing the roadway near the intersection with Liberty Drive, causing him to lose control of the bike.

Hulse suffered moderate injuries; Jefferson County EMS transported him to Penn Highlands Brookville, according to police.

The bike sustained minor damages and was able to be pushed from the scene.

Sigel Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

