Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Registration Extended for Central Clarion Wildcats Youth Flag Football Camp

Thursday, June 30, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

central-clarionSTRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Registration has been extended for the youth flag football and skills camp being held by the Central Clarion Wildcats football team in July.

The youth camp is open to all students entering grades 2 through 6 at North Clarion, Clarion, and C-L. The camp, which costs $25 per student, is being held from July 11, 12, and 14, at Clarion-Limestone’s football field.

At the camp, Clarion Wildcats players, coaches, and staff will teach the fundamentals of football including positioning, technique training, rules and regulations, and player safety. Players will compete in a flag football tournament and various other competitions. This is a non-contact camp.

View the flyer with full information and sign up sheet here.

Flyers can be mailed to 219 Liberty Street, c/o Dave Eggleton, Clarion, PA 16214, or emailed to [email protected] or [email protected]


