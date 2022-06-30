Rev. Laurence “Larry” John Williams of Seneca, ended his battle with cancer at 3:35 a.m. on June 29, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family, graduating to Heaven to see His Saviour.

“He fought a good fight and finished his course.”

Born on May 31, 1953, in Ashland, Wisconsin, Larry was the second child of the late Ralph and Dorothy Williams.

As a young man Larry worked on a dairy farm in Iron River, WI, and later moved to West Bend, WI.

In 1971, Larry graduated from West Bend High School; during his high school years he participated in football, wrestling, and track and field where he accepted an athletic scholarship to the University of Wisconsin.

He continued his education at Maranatha Baptist Bible College, Watertown, WI, and received a B.A. in Pastoral Theology from Fairhaven Baptist Bible College, Chesterton, IN.

Later, he received an Honorary Doctorate from Faith Baptist School of Theology (2009) and from Fairhaven Baptist College (2019).

Proving a fervent passion for ministry, Larry served the congregations at First Baptist Church, West Bend, WI; Faith Baptist Church, Lake Delton, WI; and Fairhaven Baptist Church, Chesterton, IN.

Upon graduating from college, he moved his family to Seneca in 1981 to share God’s love at Faith Baptist Church.

Larry ministered to the congregation of Faith Baptist at the Old Grange Hall, Main St., Seneca, prior to moving the church to the old Chittister farm on Horsecreek Road.

In 1986, Pastor Williams held the first church service in the newly constructed main auditorium.

During that time, Faith Christian Academy was founded in 1982 and Faith Baptist School of Theology in 1994.

Through the ministry of these schools, Pastor Williams invested in the lives of many young people endeavoring to instill in them a spirit of excellence, patriotism, and integrity.

As a bi-vocational pastor, he worked at Big Value Builders and Overhead Door and accomplished many carpentry projects in the area.

Well known for his dedication, love of laughter and energetic spirit, Larry’s enthusiasm and gifted perspective were a blessing to those that surrounded him.

Always willing to make things happen, his burden for souls, coupled with his compassionate outlook, was a blessing to many.

In his downtime, he was an avid reader and AMC muscle car enthusiast.

He demonstrated his fondness for gardening by landscaping most of the property at Faith Baptist; his love for carpentry and design contributed to the production of numerous building projects on the church property.

Throughout his 41 years as Pastor at Faith Baptist Church, he preached over 4,600 sermons, saw hundreds of boys and girls ride the buses to Sunday school, and encouraged people to grow in their faith, making it his life’s goal to tell others about his Lord and Saviour.

Larry married his soul-mate, Pauline Christman, on September 21, 1974.

Together they had four children: Abram (Joanna) Williams, Franklin; Leah Anson, Iron Bridge, AL; Abigail (Chris) Kapp, Seneca; and Elizabeth (Luke) Rastelli, Robbins, NC.

His legacy will long be remembered by his grandchildren: James Williams, West Point, NY; Joseph and Esther Williams, Franklin; Ethan and Katelyn Kapp, Seneca; and Carlotta Rastelli, Robbins, NC.

A life rich in fond memories will be shared by his siblings Mike (Barb) Williams and Kathy (Bill) Leitner, Fond du Lac, WI; Bruce (Carol) Williams, Plymouth, WI; and David Williams, Marion, WI.

He is also survived by many loved nieces, nephews, and a special cousin Randy (Bessie) Hooper.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday (July 5) from 2- 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Route 257 in Seneca.

There will be an additional viewing from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday (July 6) held at Faith Baptist Church, 235 Horsecreek Road in Seneca.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (July 6) at 11:00 a.m. in Faith Baptist Church, with Pastor George Solley of Grampian, PA, officiating.

Private interment for family only will be in Brandon Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest, facing his life’s work, Faith Baptist Church.

Larry’s most important advice for anyone is, “Make sure you have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.”

To express online condolences to Pastor Larry’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com

