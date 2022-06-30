 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: DuBrook (M and B Redi-Mix) Offers Custom Order Insulated Concrete Forms

Thursday, June 30, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

fox_block2 (2)(1)
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBrook (M and B Redi-Mix) is offering custom order insulated concrete forms.

What are insulated concrete forms (ICFs)?

Insulated concrete forms are a system of formwork for concrete made of rigid thermal insulation that stays in place as a permanent substrate for finishes such as siding or brick on the exterior and drywall on the interior.

The ICF blocks come in custom-sized interlocking sections, so a wall system fits tightly together.

ICF_Image2

Highlights of ICFs at DuBrook:

– ICFs are the perfect substrate for any type of exterior finish;
– They are great for eliminating moisture while allowing for more accurate climate control and sound minimization;
– They can help to reduce future heating and cooling costs;
– Used along with concrete instead of concrete blocks in creating foundations AND walls; and of utmost importance…
– DuBrook sales managers work directly with the client for custom planning!

DuBrook is proud to sell FoxBlocks – ICFs – Insulated Concrete Forms!

IMG_E0704 (2)

For more information, Contact Eric or Jeff at 844-DuBrook., or visit DuBrook’s website here.

Fox Blocks 1


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.