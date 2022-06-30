State Police Calls: Two Sigel Residents Charged Following Domestic Incident

FOREST/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Two Sigel Residents Charged Following Domestic Incident

PSP Marienville responded to a residence in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, for a domestic incident on Tuesday, June 28, around 5:08 p.m.

Police say signs of recent bodily injury were observed on a 32-year-old female and a 37-year-old male, both of Sigel.

The male was also in violation of a court order, police say.

Both parties were taken into custody without incident and transported to Jefferson County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

The names of the individuals involved were not released.

Theft in Harmony Township

Marienville-based State Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of theft that occurred earlier this month.

Police say a green, pull-behind generator was reported missing from a location near Neilltown Road, and McArthur Run Road, in Harmony Township, Forest County.

The generator, listed as a John Deere 185, is believed to have been stolen sometime between June 17 and June 22.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

PSP Marienville released the above reports on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.