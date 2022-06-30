 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Two Sigel Residents Charged Following Domestic Incident

Thursday, June 30, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-car-gf9b6eb252_1920 (1)FOREST/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls: 

Two Sigel Residents Charged Following Domestic Incident

PSP Marienville responded to a residence in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, for a domestic incident on Tuesday, June 28, around 5:08 p.m.

Police say signs of recent bodily injury were observed on a 32-year-old female and a 37-year-old male, both of Sigel.

The male was also in violation of a court order, police say.

Both parties were taken into custody without incident and transported to Jefferson County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

The names of the individuals involved were not released.

Theft in Harmony Township

Marienville-based State Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of theft that occurred earlier this month.

Police say a green, pull-behind generator was reported missing from a location near Neilltown Road, and McArthur Run Road, in Harmony Township, Forest County.

The generator, listed as a John Deere 185, is believed to have been stolen sometime between June 17 and June 22.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

PSP Marienville released the above reports on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.