Jefferson County Pair Sentenced to Decades in Prison for Sexual Abuse of Children

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announces that, after pleading guilty to various charges including Rape of a Child, Sexual Exploitation of Children, Child Pornography, and Criminal Conspiracy, Justin Lucius Ratzel, age 32, and Raven Nichole Jeffrey, age 29, both formerly of Brockway, PA, have been sentenced.

Jefferson County Common Pleas Court Judge John Foradora sentenced Jeffrey on May 18, 2022 to 35½ to 71 years in a state correctional facility and Ratzel, on June 22, 2022, to 37 to 85 years in a state correctional facility.

The investigation in this case started with a tip being received that someone had uploaded and transmitted a video containing child pornography via Facebook Messenger. As a result of this tip, Trooper Robert Whyel of the Pennsylvania State Police Northwest Computer Crimes Task Force was able to identify Ratzel as the person who uploaded and transmitted the video.

During the investigation, Trooper Whyel discovered a video which depicted Ratzel engaging in a sexual act with a 5-year-old female child. Further investigation revealed Jeffrey was present for this event and recorded the incident on her cellphone.

Further investigation revealed a Facebook “chat” history between Ratzel and Jeffrey, in which they fantasized and conspired about perpetrating sex acts on the child. Fortunately, the child was removed from the home for reasons unrelated to the investigation very shortly after Ratzel and Jeffrey started victimizing her.

During the course of his investigation, Trooper Whyel identified another juvenile female who later reported that Ratzel performed a sexual act on her as well.

Burkett stated, “I cannot begin to tell you how sickening the evidence was in this case. The Facebook chat that we unearthed was enough to make a person physically ill. I am so thankful that we were able to ensure that this evil couple will not be able to continue to victimize innocent young children.”

“Judge Fordora’s tough, but fair sentence ensures that they will not see the outside of a prison cell for more than three and a half decades. I am also very thankful for the hard work, determination, and professionalism of Tpr. Robert Whyel and Cpl. Bernard Novak of the Northwest Computer Crimes Task Force as well as Jefferson County and Youth Services, and Western PA Cares for Kids.”

