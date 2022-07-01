7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light south wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between midnight and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Low around 64. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light north wind.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Independence Day – Sunny, with a high near 85.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Tuesday – A chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
