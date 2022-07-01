Clarion Alley Cats Getting Main Street Ready for Fourth of July

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion’s Main Street is alive with new building projects, and there is also a volunteer group of women, the Alley Cats, helping to enhance it and make it look better.

(Pictured above: Alley Cat Sharon Guth.)

“We are a small group of volunteers that plant and maintain the flowers on Main Street in Clarion, Pa.,” states the group on its Clarion Alley Cats Facebook page.

“We welcome new members, no experience necessary, just love for beautiful flowers. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own hand shovels and gloves.”

Interest in the group is growing with 55 members on Facebook.

Sharon Guth could be seen on Wednesday as the demolition of the Cherico properties took place, watering the flower baskets and picking up litter and twigs next to the sidewalks.

“We planted the flowers in the pots on Main Street, and we each take a day watering them,” Guth explained.

Other Alley Cats include Nancy Womeldorf, Marybeth Hagen, Rosie Lawrence, and Alta Logue.

Womeldorf, one of the founders of the group, said the group is also focusing on getting the planters and flowers ready for the Fourth of July when many residents and visitors will see the splendor of Clarion’s downtown area.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.