 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Coconut-Lemon Ice Cream Cake

Friday, July 1, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This lemon ice cream cake is a cool treat on a hot summer day!

Ingredients

1 package (11.2 ounces) of shortbread cookies
1/2 cup sweetened shredded coconut, toasted

1/4 cup macadamia nuts, coarsely chopped and toasted
1 teaspoon grated lemon zest
1 can (15 ounces) cream of coconut
1/2 cup lemon juice
1-1/2 quarts vanilla ice cream, softened
1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed, divided
Optional: Fresh blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries

Directions

-Reserve 10 cookies for decoration. Crush remaining cookies; transfer to a bowl. Stir in coconut, macadamia nuts, and lemon zest. Reserve 2 tablespoons crumb mixture for topping. In a large bowl, whisk cream of coconut and lemon juice until combined. Stir in softened ice cream until smooth. Fold in 1 cup of whipped topping.

-Sprinkle 1 cup crumb mixture onto the bottom of a greased 9-in. springform pan. Top with half the ice cream mixture. Layer with the remaining 1 cup of crumbs and ice cream mixture. Place reserved whole cookies around the edge of the pan. Top with remaining 2-1/2 cups whipped topping; sprinkle with reserved 2 tablespoons crumb mixture. Freeze, covered, until firm, at least 8 hours or overnight. If desired, serve with berries.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.