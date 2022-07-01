Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Coconut-Lemon Ice Cream Cake

This lemon ice cream cake is a cool treat on a hot summer day!

Ingredients

1 package (11.2 ounces) of shortbread cookies

1/2 cup sweetened shredded coconut, toasted



1/4 cup macadamia nuts, coarsely chopped and toasted1 teaspoon grated lemon zest1 can (15 ounces) cream of coconut1/2 cup lemon juice1-1/2 quarts vanilla ice cream, softened1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed, dividedOptional: Fresh blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries

Directions

-Reserve 10 cookies for decoration. Crush remaining cookies; transfer to a bowl. Stir in coconut, macadamia nuts, and lemon zest. Reserve 2 tablespoons crumb mixture for topping. In a large bowl, whisk cream of coconut and lemon juice until combined. Stir in softened ice cream until smooth. Fold in 1 cup of whipped topping.

-Sprinkle 1 cup crumb mixture onto the bottom of a greased 9-in. springform pan. Top with half the ice cream mixture. Layer with the remaining 1 cup of crumbs and ice cream mixture. Place reserved whole cookies around the edge of the pan. Top with remaining 2-1/2 cups whipped topping; sprinkle with reserved 2 tablespoons crumb mixture. Freeze, covered, until firm, at least 8 hours or overnight. If desired, serve with berries.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.