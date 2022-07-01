Comically Incorrect: North Is Still North

exploreClarion.com
About Clarion
Things to Do
Places to Stay
Restaurants
Events Calendar
Police/Fire Calls
Obituaries
Jobs in Clarion
Clarion Area Jobs
Clarion Area Jobs
Community Partner
Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?
Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email
[email protected]
Free Classifieds
Browse Local Classifieds
Site Search
Explore More
Sports
Local Recipes
PA News
Say What?!!
Clarion County Photo of the Day
Letter to the Editor
Events
Venango County News
Local Favorite Rocky Grove Fireman’s Fair Continues Through Saturday
Featured Local Job: Mental Health Counselor
Police: Franklin Woman Jailed for Interfering With Child Custody
SPONSORED: Featured Local Job: All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. Offers Multiple Positions
St. Joseph’s Liberty 5K Set For Saturday
exploreClarion.com Contest Winners
Check to see if you are a contest winner.
Featured Local Job
Clarion Area Jobs
More Featured Local Jobs
Featured Local Job: Automotive Painter/Auto Body Technician
Featured Local Job: Caseworker I-Intake
Featured Local Job: YMCA Night Cleaner
Featured Local Job: Office Coordinator
Featured Local Job: Life Skills Worker II
Featured Local Job: Automotive Service Advisor
Featured Local Job: Parts Counter Person
Featured Local Job: Multiple Opportunities at the Clarion Hospital
Featured Local Job: WRC Senior Services Offers Multiple Opportunities
Featured Local Job: Forensic Liaison
Featured Local Job: Administrative Assistant
Featured Local Job: Caseworker II- Intake
Featured Local Job: Junior High Cheerleading Coach
Featured Local Job: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Offers Multiple Positions
Featured Local Job: Mental Health Worker
Click Here for More Jobs
Featured Local Event
Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19
Learn More
D9sports.com
Redemption for Chalmers, More Success for Bliss as Union/A-C Valley Track and Field Athletes Fare Well at Jud Logan National Throws Festival
To Clearfield’s Hipps, Pitcher of the Year Award Just the Icing on the Cake of Championship Season
Keystone’s Bowser, Clearfield’s Hipps Snag Player of the Year Honors on All-State Softball Team
Dunn Deal: Karns City Graduate Was Thrust Back Into Role of Pitcher This Season at Chatham University, Stayed Hot at the Plate
Clarion-Limestone Grad Cameron Peters Gunning for Title of World’s Strongest After Qualifying for Finals With Regional Win
Deer Creek Winery – exploreClarion.com
Deer Creek Winery Blog: 22 Wines to Try in 2022
Three Ways to Celebrate This Year & the New Year
Deer Creek Winery Blog: 4 Ways to Celebrate Christmas With Wine!
Deer Creek Winery Blog: 3 Big Things about Wine at DCW
Deer Creek Winery Optimistic for the New Year
Deer Creek Winery Blog: Agriculture and Wineries in Pennsylvania
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Deer Creek Winery Business Retreats Inspire Bold Thinking, Communication, Creativity
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Celebrate Your Next Birthday at Deer Creek Winery
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Five Reasons to Stay at an Inn B&B While You Are Traveling for Business
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Romantic Winter Getaway Ideas
Comically Incorrect: North Is Still North
Friday, July 1, 2022 @
12:07 AM
Posted by A.F. Branco
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Sports
Local and National Sports News
Sports Archive
Recipes
Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive
cinema
local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall
Feedback
Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
Home
Feedback
Contact Us
Advertise on exploreClarion.com
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.
Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.