Fundraiser Organized for Family of Local Man Killed in Accident

CALLENSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A fundraiser has been organized for the family of a Callensburg man who was killed in a fatal accident that occurred in Sligo on June 17.

A GoFundMe memorial fundraiser was created for the family of 28-year-old David Varner, of the Callensburg area.

Varner was the operator, and lone occupant, of a one-vehicle crash in Sligo, Clarion County, around 10:58 p.m. on Friday, June 17.

The accident happened on Callensburg Road near its intersection with Zacherl Drive.

Varner was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:56 p.m. by Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to Varner’s family to help cover ongoing expenses, and supporting his children into the future.

Born December 3, 1993, in Clarion, David was the son of Timothy and Laura Varner.

David graduated from Redbank High School. He worked for Falcon’s Drilling, Labor’s Union 952 out of Kittaning, Emery’s Outlet Store and Richard Weiss Escort Service.

On November 11, 2017, David married Marissa Varner who survives.

David enjoyed playing video games and working outside. He liked to play Pokeman and Marvel Hobby with his son Hunter.

Loved ones left to cherish David’s memory are his wife Marissa Varner of Callensburg, his children Hunter and Charleigh Varner of Callensburg, his dad Timothy (Nellie McCalley) Varner of Callensburg, his mom Laura (Doug Brosius) Varner of New Bethelem, his grandma Christine Varner of Clarion and two sisters Christine (Terry Terwint) of Parker and Laci Campbell of New Bethlehem.

Click here to donate.

