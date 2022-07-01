July Happenings in the Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors Region
Friday, July 1, 2022 @ 12:07 AM
July is full of fun family events in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region. Here are just some of the highlights.
July Events:
- July 1 Frank Varischetti All-Star football game in Brockway
- July 1-3 Weekend in the Wilds in Emporium
- July 1-4 Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration in Brockway
- July 2 Freedom Fest & Fireworks in New Bethlehem
- July 2 BRP Modified Tour at Knox Raceway
- July 2 Kill the Grill BBQ Competition & Elk Country Cruise-In in Benezette
- July 2-3 Celebrate Hometown Festival in Clarion
- July 2-3 Flea Market in Hazen
- July 2-9 Festival in the Park in Punxsutawney
- July 3 Fireworks Celebration in St. Marys
- July 3 Smoker’s Barrel Races & Mega Truck Show in Emporium
- July 3-9 Wolf’s Corners Fair near Tionesta
- July 4 St. Joseph’s 4th of July Celebration in Lucinda
- July 4 MACA 4th of July Celebration in Marienville
- July 7-9 Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike at Sawmill Center in Cook Forest
- July 9-10 Wood Carvers Festival at Sawmill Center in Cook Forest
- July 9 Sherman Memorial Lighthouse Tours in Tionesta
- July 9 Bryan Titus-Second Saturday Concert in Emporium
- July 9 The David Mayfield Parade (Bluegrass Showmanship) in Foxburg
- July 10 Music in the Park in Brockway
- July 14-16 Red, White, and Blueberry Festival in Reynoldsville
- July 14-16 Noodles at Sawmill Center in Cook Forest
- July 15-16 100 Mile Yard Sale in Elk and Cameron Counties
- July 15-16 SoulStock 2022 in St. Marys
- July 15-16 Forest County Relay for Life in Marienville
- July 16 Riverfest in East Brady
- July 16 BRP Modified Tour at Hummingbird Speedway
- July 16-17 History Day/Antique Car, Truck and Tractor show and Open Day at Coolspring Power Museum
- July 16-17 Ride for The Elk in Benezette
- July 17-23 Jefferson County Fair in Brookville
- July 20 Colt Ford at the Jefferson County Fair in Brookville
- July 21-30 Virgil’s Family Reunion at Sawmill Center in Cook Forest
- July 22-24 Riverfest at Lazy River Canoe in Ridgway
- July 23 Bike Fest at Bear Claw Country Sports Bar in Reynoldsville
- July 24 Airport Drag Races in St. Marys
- July 24 Allegheny Sprint Tour at Knox Raceway
- July 24-30 Clarion County Fair in Fairmount City
- July 28-30 Allegheny Mountain Championship Rodeo in Kellettville
- July 29-31 KECA Elk Country Archery Challenge in Benezette
- July 30 Tasting in the Wilds in Ridgway
- July 30 PA Hemp Agriculture Festival in Kersey
- July 30 Art on the Allegheny in Tionesta
For a complete list of events go to VisitPAGO.com/Events
Find more fun things to do, see, and experience in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com.
