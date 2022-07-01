July Happenings in the Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors Region

July is full of fun family events in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region. Here are just some of the highlights.

July Events:

July 1 Frank Varischetti All-Star football game in Brockway

July 1-3 Weekend in the Wilds in Emporium

July 2 Freedom Fest & Fireworks in New Bethlehem

July 2 BRP Modified Tour at Knox Raceway

July 2-3 Celebrate Hometown Festival in Clarion

July 2-3 Flea Market in Hazen

July 2-9 Festival in the Park in Punxsutawney

July 3 Fireworks Celebration in St. Marys

July 4 MACA 4th of July Celebration in Marienville

July 7-9 Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike at Sawmill Center in Cook Forest

July 9-10 Wood Carvers Festival at Sawmill Center in Cook Forest

July 9 Sherman Memorial Lighthouse Tours in Tionesta

July 9 Bryan Titus-Second Saturday Concert in Emporium

July 10 Music in the Park in Brockway

July 14-16 Noodles at Sawmill Center in Cook Forest

July 15-16 100 Mile Yard Sale in Elk and Cameron Counties

July 15-16 Forest County Relay for Life in Marienville

July 16 Riverfest in East Brady

July 16 BRP Modified Tour at Hummingbird Speedway

July 16-17 Ride for The Elk in Benezette

July 17-23 Jefferson County Fair in Brookville

July 20 Colt Ford at the Jefferson County Fair in Brookville

July 22-24 Riverfest at Lazy River Canoe in Ridgway

July 23 Bike Fest at Bear Claw Country Sports Bar in Reynoldsville

July 24 Airport Drag Races in St. Marys

July 24 Allegheny Sprint Tour at Knox Raceway

July 24-30 Clarion County Fair in Fairmount City

July 28-30 Allegheny Mountain Championship Rodeo in Kellettville

July 29-31 KECA Elk Country Archery Challenge in Benezette

July 30 Tasting in the Wilds in Ridgway

July 30 PA Hemp Agriculture Festival in Kersey

July 30 Art on the Allegheny in Tionesta

For a complete list of events go to VisitPAGO.com/Events

