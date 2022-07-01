Kenneth Ray Kaber, 81, of Venus passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the UPMC Hospital in Seneca following an extended illness.

Born December 6, 1940, in Fern, Ken was the son of the late Millard and Thelma Kaber.

On November 14, 1964, Ken married Crystal Strouse who survives.

Ken graduated from Keystone High School.

He was drafted to the Army and served two years during the Vietnam War.

Ken and Crystal had a dairy farm and he worked as a mechanic and truck driver.

Ken was a member of the Pennsylvania Farmers Assoc.

He loved to work his farm, take care of his horses, and spend time with his family.

Along with his wife, Ken is survived by his sons, Gregory (Dodi) Kaber, Bruce (Samantha) Kaber and Philip (Laura) Kaber all of Venus; his grandchildren Hannah (Shane) Blair of Reno, Adam (Katelyn) Kaber of Turkey City, Katelyn (Chuck) Seitz of Venus, Ashley (Skyler) Nelson of Franklin, Alycia (Toby) Sliker of Seneca and Kristen Shreffler of Walnut Bend; his great grandchildren Kace, Kaleb, Izabella, Elizabeth, Hunter, Jason, Bentley, Jade, Abigail, Kennedy and Lucas and a brother Dale (Anita) Kaber of Marble.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents and a sister in law Sandy Kaber.

A burial service was held at the Fern Trinity EC Cemetery.

A celebration of life will be held for Ken at a later date.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

