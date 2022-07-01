 

Leatrice A. Ferguson

Friday, July 1, 2022 @ 06:07 AM

Posted by Katie Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-WzExQp1UFO69HLeatrice A. Ferguson, 96, of Barkeyville, passed away June 27, 2022 at home.

Leatrice was born April 4, 1926 in Hilliards to the late Bill and Olive Hovis.

Leatrice graduated from Concord High School.

Leatrice married her returning solider, Richard Ferguson upon his return from World War II.

The couple was married on July 10, 1946 and celebrated 70 years of marriage prior to Dick’s passing on November 8, 2016.

Leatrice attended the Barkeyville Methodist Church and taught the adult Bible class at the church.

Earlier in life she was also a member of the Harrisville Women’s Club.

Leatrice enjoyed her house full of her family.

Her and Dick loved getting meals ready for everyone and looked forward to the holidays.

Leatrice has knitted and crocheted many items her family will treasure.

Camping was a favorite past time as well.

Loved ones to cherish her memory is her son Richard L. Ferguson and his wife Jane of Barkeyville, her grandchildren, Diana D. Ferguson Wheeler and her husband Kevin of Alaska and Richard E. “Rick” Ferguson and his wife Melissa of Harrisville. Leatrice’s great grandchildren Richard (Ritchie) Ferguson and his fiancee Lizzy Zabelsky , Gabriel and Seamus Wheeler. Leatrice’s brother Harry Hovis also survives.

Leatrice was welcomed into heaven by her parents, husband Dick, daughter Deborah D. Ferguson, her brother Cy D. Hovis and sister Patricia Wade, her sister in laws Pat Hovis and Earlene Hovis.

Family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville Pa on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. till 6:00 p.m.

Funeral services will take place at 6:00 p.m. following the visitation.

Rev. Kenneth Hughes will be officiating.

Burial will take place at Greenlawn Burial Estates.

Leatrice’s family would like to express their gratitude for the support and help from the Allegheny Health Network Hospice Team, especially Mike, Kim, Jocelyn, Amanda and Chaplin Matt.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net


