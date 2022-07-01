Man Who Stole Vehicle in Newbie After Blowing Tire on Own Vehicle Due in Court on Tuesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man who allegedly stole a vehicle in New Bethlehem Borough after blowing a tire on his own vehicle is due in court next Tuesday afternoon.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 18-year-old Seamus Oskar Gross, of Kittanning, is scheduled for Tuesday, July 5, at 1:30 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller presiding.

He faces the following charges:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Felony 3



– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

He is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed on May 20, 2022, the New Bethlehem Borough Police were contacted by a known man regarding his car being stolen on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from a parking lot on Broad Street, in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County.

The vehicle was later recovered on December 15, 2021, in the Summerville area, Jefferson County. Contact was made with Punxsutawney-based State Police to see if they had any vehicles stolen from the area, and it was revealed they had a vehicle reported stolen from Summerville. The vehicle was recovered, and an arrest was pending on the person who was found in possession of the vehicle, who was identified as Seamus Gross, according to the complaint.

Later in the day, on December 15, 2021, police located a vehicle on Vine Street, in New Bethlehem Borough reported stolen from Kittanning Borough. Contact was made with Kittanning Borough Police Department and the officer handling the investigation also reported that Gross was the suspect in their vehicle theft. The Kittanning Borough Police stated that Gross had a female juvenile passenger in the vehicle with him, and she was also in his presence when Gross was taken into custody by Warren-based State Police, the complaint indicates.

On December 17, 2021, an interview was conducted at the station with the female juvenile passenger. She admitted to being the passenger in the car stolen from Kittanning and when a tire blew on the car, she assisted Gross by searching for open doors on vehicles parked behind the Broadwood Towers, the complaint notes.

The juvenile stated Gross found the keys in a gold-colored SUV. She further stated Gross was the one that drove the SUV from its location behind the Broadwood Towers in New Bethlehem to the next town, the complaint states.

On January 3, 2022, an interview was conducted with Gross at the New Bethlehem Borough Police station. He stated he was with the known juvenile as they were coming into New Bethlehem Borough in a black vehicle. Gross stated the tire blew out, and they parked near a shed and went to the high rise (Broadwood Towers) going through vehicles in the parking lot looking for keys. When they got into the gold vehicle, they found a set of keys inside. Gross denied driving the vehicle, and blamed it on the female juvenile, according to the complaint.

Gross was arraigned at 12:15 a.m. on June 7, 2022, in front of Judge Miller.

