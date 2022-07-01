Keystone’s Bowser, Clearfield’s Hipps Snag Player of the Year Honors on All-State Softball Team

CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — It was a big year for Clearfield’s Emma Hipps and Keystone’s Natalie Bowser.

It just got a little bigger.

Hipps, who helped Clearfield to a PIAA Class 4A championship, was named Pitcher of the Year in 4A, and Bowser, who was again a force at the plate for the Keystone, was named Player of the Year in Class 2A on the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association All-State Team released Thursday morning.

Hipps was stellar in the circle, particularly in the playoffs.

The senior, who is headed to Clarion University, was 21-2 with a 1.00 ERA. In 153⅔ innings, she gave up just 76 hits and struck out 285.

Bowser followed up a sophomore season in 2021 in which she batted .766 with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs with another stellar campaign.

Bowser was pitched around all season but still hit .629 with 11 homers, 30 RBIs, and a 2.089 OPS.

The Keystone first baseman and pitcher was also named to the MaxPreps All-American Team as a second-team selection.

Hipps and Bower were two of many District 9 players recognized on the all-state team.

In Class A, Clarion senior Noel Anthony was a first-team selection as an outfielder.

Anthony batted .509 with six doubles, four triples, and 10 RBIs in 17 games for the Bobcats this season. Last year as a junior she also put up outstanding numbers, hitting .554 with a home run, 15 doubles, and 22 RBIs.

A-C Valley’s Mackenzie Parks was also a first-team selection at shortstop.

Parks, a junior, hit .577 with four homers and 29 RBIs for the Falcons.

DuBois Central Catholic senior Emma Suplizio also made the first team as an outfielder. She hit .487 with a pair of homers and 34 RBIs for the Cardinals, which finished runner-up in Class A.

Hipps was not alone on the first team in Class 4A.

Hipps’ teammates, Olivia Bender and Lauren Ressler, were also first-team selections.

Bender, a senior catcher, hit .408 with nine homers and 24 RBIs this season for the state champion Bison.

Ressler, a senior first baseman, batted .404 with four homers, 10 doubles, and 32 RBIs.

St. Marys was also well represented on the Class 4A all-state team.

Pitcher Kendall Young and utility player Rose DePrater were first-team selections.

Young, a junior, was 13-4 with a 0.88 ERA. In 119 innings, she struck out 226.

DePrater, also a junior, hit .475 to lead the team.

In Class 5A, DuBois’ Jaden Swatsworth made the first team at second base.

Following is a complete list of D9 players who were selected to the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association All-State teams:

Class A

First Team

Noel Anthony (Clarion), outfield

Emma Suplizio (DuBois Central Catholic), outfield

Second Team

Jordan Best (Clarion), catcher

Jessy Frank (DuBois Central Catholic), catcher

Lauren Davidson (DuBois Central Catholic), second base

Kylee Beers (Clarion), third base

Madison Hoyt (DuBois Central Catholic), shortstop

Kayley Risser (DuBois Central Catholic), outfield

Emily Mourer (Elk County Catholic), designated player

Class 2A

First Team

Natalie Bowser (Keystone) Position Player of the Year, first base

Mackenzie Wall (Curwensville), third base

Joslynne Freyer (Curwensville), designate player

Second Team

Julie Peterson (Johnsonburg), pitcher

Julia Jones (Johnsonburg), third base

Natalie Dunworth (Johnsonburg), utility

Class 3A

Second Team

Marra Patton (Karns City), pitcher

Ashley Fox (Karns City), shortstop

Class 4A

First Team

Emma Hipps (Clearfield), Pitcher of the Year

Kendall Young (St. Marys)

Olivia Bender (Clearfield), catcher

Lauren Ressler (Clearfield), first base

Rosa DePrater (St. Marys), utility

Second Team

Olivia Eckels (St. Marys), second base

Ruby Singleton (Clearfield), outfield

Class 5A

First Team

Jaden Swatsworth (DuBois), second base

Second Team

Sarah Henninger (DuBois), shortstop

Morgan Pasternak (DuBois), outfield

