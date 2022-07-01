Say What?!: Abandoned Burger King Found Behind Wall at Delaware Mall

WILMINGTON, Delaware – Officials at a Delaware mall said they were “blown away” when a wall at the shopping center turned out to be hiding something unexpected — a completely intact Burger King restaurant with vintage decor.

Tom Dahlke, general manager of the Concord Mall in Wilmington, said he was unaware of the eatery until a photo recently snapped by mall vendor Jonathon Pruitt went viral on Twitter.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.