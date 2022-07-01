Heeter Lumber to Buy McNany Lumber in Emlenton
EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – July 1 will mark the day that Heeter Lumber’s newest location opens, designating McNany Lumber as the fifth location for the family-owned company.
(Pictured above: Jacob and Calen Heeter at the Old McNany Lumber location in Emlenton. Photo submitted by Heeter Lumber.)
Heeter Lumber purchased Emlenton’s McNany Lumber, which Heeter Lumber’s Jenny Heeter said will help the lumber company continue to serve the community.
“Adding a fifth location to our company was an easy choice,” Heeter said. “We will be organizing and streamlining this location. After we have it set up, we will flood the store with inventory and new product lines.”
Since all the Heeter Lumber locations work together, Emlenton customers will be able to find what they want at the local store or have it delivered from another Heeter Lumber location.
“We can deliver the product to Emlenton or deliver it to the job site,” Heeter said.
Heeter’s family is very involved in the Heeter Lumber business. She said the family is constantly discussing the businesses and how they can help the communities they serve.
“We are a small-town, family-run business,” Heeter explained. “Brad and I oversee all of the locations, with our son Calen managing the New Bethlehem store, Jacob managing the Sligo store, and our youngest son Ethan moving from one store to another to help, as needed. We have great management and staff in all of our stores and we encourage open communications with all of them.”
While McNany Lumber will be renamed “Heeter Lumber,” Heeter said that small businesses are the backbone of the community, and the new Heeter Lumber store will continue to support its community.
“We will keep the business open and growing along with the energetic Emlenton community,” she added. “We are a family-run, family-oriented business with small-town values and pride.”
Heeter Lumber started by purchasing three existing lumber stores and Rhea Building Supplies in Knox. Along with the Emlenton store, it operates stores in New Bethlehem, Rimersburg, Knox, and Sligo. It also has Redi-Mix concrete plants in Sligo and New Bethlehem, and The Bargain Outlet in Knox.
“We are the only complete lumber store in the Tri-County Area,” Heeter said. “We have what customers need – from the concrete for footers to the paint on the walls.”
Heeter Lumber sells decking, railings, siding, and roofing, as well as concrete products, tools, and other hardware. The community response to Heeter Lumber in each location gives Heeter confidence that the former McNany Lumber will be a seamless integration into the Emlenton community.
“We appreciate everyone’s support,” she said. “When you buy locally, your money stays in the community. It doesn’t go to some corporate office that may not be located in Pennsylvania. And unlike big box stores, we are very community-oriented. We support softball and baseball teams, Scouts, school functions and athletics, and fire and ambulance services.”
More about Heeter Lumber is available on the company’s website.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.